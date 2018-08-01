FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NLRB regional directors' powers not affected by board's lack of quorum - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said regional directors with the National Labor Relations Board retained their authority to oversee union elections when the five-member board lacked a quorum.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that because decisions issued by regional directors can be reviewed by the board when it has a proper quorum, the officials do not lose the powers delegated to them when the NLRB has less than three validly-appointed members.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MdZonz

