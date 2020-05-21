NLRB revives companies' confidentiality, cell phone rules struck down by judges

The National Labor Relations Board has said that a beverage company’s rule banning cellphones on a factory floor and a hotel management firm’s restrictions on disclosures to government agencies are lawful, despite posing a “slight risk” of infringing on workers’ labor rights.

In a pair of decisions on Wednesday that reversed administrative judges, the board applied its 2017 ruling involving Boeing Co that made it more difficult to challenge workplace rules and said the companies’ justifications for adopting the bans outweighed their potential impact on workers.

