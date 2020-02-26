NLRB says company could tighten attendance rules without bargaining with union

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that an aluminum products manufacturer did not break the law by changing its attendance policy without bargaining with its employees’ union, applying the business-friendly standard it recently adopted to determine when employers can unilaterally alter working conditions.

The board in a decision issued on Tuesday said a provision in a collective bargaining agreement between Arkansas-based Huber Specialty Hydrates LLC and a United Steel Workers (USW) local giving the company the right to unilaterally adopt “reasonable rules and policies” was meant to apply broadly and covered the more stringent attendance rules it issued in 2016.

