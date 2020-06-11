NLRB says it lacks jurisdiction over faculty at religious schools

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said it does not have jurisdiction over cases involving faculty at religiously-affiliated nonprofit colleges and universities, tossing out an Obama-era precedent.

The board in a case involving Bethany College in West Virginia said the test it adopted in 2014 allowing faculty without an explicitly religious role to unionize requires the agency to inquire into schools’ religious tenets, which violates their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

