NLRB says no need for do-over in challenge to union election rule

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday told a judge in Washington D.C. that she was right to allow the agency to enforce the surviving provisions of a new rule on union elections, and should reject the AFL-CIO’s call for her to reconsider the decision.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on May 30 said that key provisions of the rule, which is designed to slow down the union election process, were invalid because the NLRB did not seek public comment before adopting it.

