NLRB says ruling limiting smaller bargaining units is retroactive

The National Labor Relations Board has said its 2017 decision that made it more difficult for unions to carve out bargaining units made up of small groups of an employer’s workforce applies retroactively, because the Obama-era standard it replaced misconstrued the law.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Friday said a regional director must reconsider the certification of a bargaining unit of five warehouse employees at chemical company Cristal USA Inc under the standard the board adopted in the 2017 case PCC Structurals Inc, even though the unit was approved before that ruling was issued.

