NLRB upholds bargaining unit in same case that restricted 'micro unions'

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected an Oregon metal castings maker’s challenge to a bargaining unit of welders, after the agency used the case to make it more difficult for unions to represent small groups of a company’s workforce.

A three-member board panel on Wednesday said PCC Structurals Inc had not offered any new arguments to defend its refusal to bargain with an International Association of Machinists local, after the NLRB last year said the welders shared enough in common to form their own unit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L1FUDZ