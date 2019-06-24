Questioning worker about 'union stuff' did not violate NLRA - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the vice president of a Connecticut food distributor did not violate federal labor law when he inquired about an employee’s involvement in a union organizing campaign, disagreeing with the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a Bozzuto’s Inc employee being asked in passing “what’s going on with this union stuff?” was not severe or threatening enough to violate the National Labor Relations Act’s prohibition on interfering with workers’ right to organize.

