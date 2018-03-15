FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 12:46 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Senate committee approves Trump nominee John Ring for NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Republicans on a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday voted along party lines to approve President Donald Trump’s nomination of John Ring, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, to a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board.

The 12-11 vote by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee sends Ring’s nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote, which has not yet been scheduled. If confirmed, Ring would give Republicans a 3-2 edge on the board. They lost their majority when former Chair Philip Miscimarra’s term expired in December.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tOFnip

