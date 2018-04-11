FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee, handing control to Republicans

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed management-side lawyer John Ring to the National Labor Relations Board, giving control of the agency back to Republicans and paving the way for what is expected to be a series of pro-business rulings.

The Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Ring, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, to a five-year term. The board now has three Republicans appointed by President Donald Trump and two Democrats.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hfayc7

