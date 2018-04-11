Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee, handing control to Republicans

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed management-side lawyer John Ring to the National Labor Relations Board, giving control of the agency back to Republicans and paving the way for what is expected to be a series of pro-business rulings.

The Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Ring, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, to a five-year term. The board now has three Republicans appointed by President Donald Trump and two Democrats.

