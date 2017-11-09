FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate confirms Trump nominee for NLRB general counsel
November 9, 2017 / 1:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate confirms Trump nominee for NLRB general counsel

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm veteran management-side labor lawyer Peter Robb as the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, placing Republicans in control of the agency for the first time in a decade.

The Republican-led Senate, which approved Robb’s nomination in a 49-46 party line vote, also recently confirmed two of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the five-member board, giving it a Republican majority. The general counsel decides which cases to bring to the board, so the office is key in determining the direction the agency takes.

