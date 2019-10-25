Top Senate Democrat says NLRB rulemaking raises ethics concerns

The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee that oversees labor policy is pressing the National Labor Relations Board’s chairman to explain why the agency has engaged in a recent spate of rulemaking, rather than its usual practice of deciding key legal issues in individual cases.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington in a letter to NLRB Chairman John Ring on Thursday said she had “serious concerns” that recent proposals involving union representation procedures and the bargaining rights of graduate students, and a forthcoming proposal on access to employers’ private property, are being used to avoid potential conflicts of interest that board members could have in specific cases.

