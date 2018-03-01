Trump nominee for NLRB post says he will avoid ethics 'cloud'

President Donald Trump’s nominee for a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board told a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday that he would strive to avoid ethical conflicts that have bogged down another Trump appointee and led to the overturning of a major recent decision.

John Ring, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that his firm was in the process of compiling a list of pending cases it has before the NLRB so he can vet any potential conflicts he may have if confirmed. Morgan Lewis routinely represents large companies before the board.

