March 1, 2018 / 7:09 PM / in 18 hours

Trump nominee for NLRB post says he will avoid ethics 'cloud'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump’s nominee for a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board told a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday that he would strive to avoid ethical conflicts that have bogged down another Trump appointee and led to the overturning of a major recent decision.

John Ring, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that his firm was in the process of compiling a list of pending cases it has before the NLRB so he can vet any potential conflicts he may have if confirmed. Morgan Lewis routinely represents large companies before the board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t7aiX0

