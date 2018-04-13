FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 13, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Trump taps John Ring, newest NLRB member, to chair agency

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump will name John Ring to lead the National Labor Relations Board, the White House said on Thursday, abruptly replacing another board member as chair who had been tapped for the role in December.

The promotion of Ring, a former partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, came one day after the U.S. Senate confirmed him to the five-member NLRB. Ring replaces Marvin Kaplan, who held the post for less than four months and will remain a member on the board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GW69vu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.