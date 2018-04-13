Trump taps John Ring, newest NLRB member, to chair agency

President Donald Trump will name John Ring to lead the National Labor Relations Board, the White House said on Thursday, abruptly replacing another board member as chair who had been tapped for the role in December.

The promotion of Ring, a former partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, came one day after the U.S. Senate confirmed him to the five-member NLRB. Ring replaces Marvin Kaplan, who held the post for less than four months and will remain a member on the board.

