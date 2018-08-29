FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 29, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump taps NLRB's Pearce for new term despite conservative opposition

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

President Donald Trump has nominated National Labor Relations Board member and former Chairman Mark Pearce to a third term, bucking conservative groups who said the Democrat’s pro-union bias should disqualify him.

The White House sent nomination paperwork for Pearce to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Tuesday evening. The committee and the full Senate must approve the nomination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ntvk7T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.