Trump taps NLRB's Pearce for new term despite conservative opposition

(Reuters) -

President Donald Trump has nominated National Labor Relations Board member and former Chairman Mark Pearce to a third term, bucking conservative groups who said the Democrat’s pro-union bias should disqualify him.

The White House sent nomination paperwork for Pearce to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Tuesday evening. The committee and the full Senate must approve the nomination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ntvk7T