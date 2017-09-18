FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to nominate management-side lawyer Peter Robb for NLRB general counsel
September 18, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a month ago

Trump to nominate management-side lawyer Peter Robb for NLRB general counsel

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump will nominate Peter Robb, a management-side labor and employment lawyer from Vermont, to be the National Labor Relations Board’s next general counsel, the White House said on Friday.

Robb has been with Vermont-based law firm Downs Rachlin Martin since 1995 and in the past few years published articles critical of NLRB rules designed to speed up the union election process and board decisions that struck down common workplace rules. He must be confirmed by the Senate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xgqEwz

