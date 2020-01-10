Unions say NLRB proposals on labor elections would restrict workers' rights

Some of the country’s largest private-sector unions have told the National Labor Relations Board that its trio of proposals aimed at making it easier for workers to reject or decertify unions would instead restrict their rights to free choice.

The AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and several other unions in comments submitted ahead of a Thursday deadline said one of the rules proposed in August would allow decertification elections to be held even when workers have been coerced to vote against unions.

