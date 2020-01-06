What to watch for at the NLRB in 2020

The National Labor Relations Board over the last year has reversed course on a number of Obama-era developments that were widely seen as aiding unions and workers, including rules that had sped up the union election process and a decision that said employers could not bar workers from using company email to engage in union organizing.

But there are still several open issues before the board that business groups have identified as top priorities since President Donald Trump took office.

Here is a look at some of the top developments expected to come from the board over the next year.

