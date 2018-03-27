FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 27, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

With budget cut averted, NLRB union says restructuring not needed

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A union representing National Labor Relations Board staffers has asked General Counsel Peter Robb to abandon plans to restructure the agency after Congress rejected budget cuts proposed by the White House.

Karen Cook, the president of the NLRB Professional Association, which represents board staffers in Washington D.C., said in a letter to Robb on Friday that because a six-month spending bill passed last week holds funding steady for the agency, there was no longer any need to consider major changes to the board’s structure and how it handles cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GiyjN3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.