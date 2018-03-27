With budget cut averted, NLRB union says restructuring not needed

A union representing National Labor Relations Board staffers has asked General Counsel Peter Robb to abandon plans to restructure the agency after Congress rejected budget cuts proposed by the White House.

Karen Cook, the president of the NLRB Professional Association, which represents board staffers in Washington D.C., said in a letter to Robb on Friday that because a six-month spending bill passed last week holds funding steady for the agency, there was no longer any need to consider major changes to the board’s structure and how it handles cases.

