NLRB At Work: Employers closed amid pandemic can delay notice of NLRA violations

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that businesses that have been found to have violated federal labor law but are closed during the coronavirus pandemic can wait until they reopen to notify workers.

The board in a footnote to a May 6 decision involving a Connecticut ambulance service said employers have 14 days after reopening, or after “a substantial complement of employees have returned to work,” to post a notice that they have committed unfair labor practices under the National Labor Relations Act.

