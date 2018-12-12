NLRB at Work: GC seeks end to 'disturbing' spike in time spent processing cases

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has called on the regional lawyers who work underneath him to cut down the time they spend processing cases by 20 percent over the next four years.

Robb in a Dec. 7 memo said there had been a “disturbing” spike in the median time spent processing cases since the 1980s, despite a decline in the number of charges filed with the NLRB. He said his office would no longer require regional directors to meet strict time targets in different kinds of cases, and empowered them to use technology to develop practices that will speed up case processing.

