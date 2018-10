The National Labor Relations Board has signaled that changes to Obama-era rules that business groups have said unfairly favor unions by speeding up the union election process are not coming any time soon.

The board in a semi-annual regulatory agenda released last week listed new election procedures as part of its “long term” policy plan, meaning the agency is unlikely to propose new rules in the next 12 months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CwOebc