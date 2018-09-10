FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NLRB at Work: Ring accuses Dems of meddling in McDonald's case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring recently accused Democrats in the U.S. Senate of attempting to improperly influence a major case against McDonald’s Corp by inquiring about potential conflicts of interest that he and another board member appointed by President Donald Trump may have.

Ring in a late August letter to members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee said it was “distressing” that some Democrats on the committee had asked NLRB Inspector General David Berry to probe claims that Ring and Member William Emanuel are conflicted out of the case because their former law firms did work for McDonald’s.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oS5q2Z

