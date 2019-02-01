NLRB at Work: Trump board takes narrower view of protected activity

The National Labor Relations Board’s Republican majority recently said that their Obama-era predecessors had improperly expanded the types of worker complaints protected by federal labor law, and began working on restoring an older standard.

The board in a Jan. 11 decision said an Alstate Maintenance Inc skycap at Kennedy International Airport in New York did not engage in “concerted protected activity” under the National Labor Relations Act when he complained about not being tipped by a soccer team, because his gripes were not about the general working conditions he shared with other employees.

