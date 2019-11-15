Law firm's broad non-disparagement pact violated labor law - NLRB general counsel

A Missouri law firm violated federal labor law by requiring employees who it later sued for posting negative job reviews on Glassdoor and other websites to sign a broad non-disparagement agreement, the office of the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has concluded.

Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir in an advice memorandum released on Thursday said the Stange Law Firm’s agreement barring employees from “criticizing, ridiculing or disparaging” could impede on their rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KoQbJS