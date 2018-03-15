FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:35 PM / in 15 hours

Novelis not required to bargain with union that lost election- 2nd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said Novelis Corp was not required to bargain with a United Steelworkers local that narrowly lost an election at an upstate New York factory, reversing an order by the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the NLRB that Novelis, which makes aluminum products, unlawfully threatened and interrogated workers in the weeks before the 2014 election. But the board in ordering Novelis to bargain failed to consider changes in circumstances that would have allowed for a new election to be held later on, the court said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GxAVHx

