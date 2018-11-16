Union says Veterans Affairs illegally barred workers from 'official time'

A union that represents employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs has filed a lawsuit claiming the agency has unlawfully prohibited more than 400 doctors and other medical professionals from engaging in union business during working hours.

The American Federation of Government Employees said that the amount of “official time” granted to federal employees is subject to collective bargaining under federal law and the VA cannot unilaterally move to limit it, in a complaint filed in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

