Ohio public workers say brief window to resign from union is unconstitutional

A group of public employees in Ohio on Tuesday filed a lawsuit claiming that their union’s refusal to allow them to resign and cease paying dues outside of a short period every three years violates their free speech rights under a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down union fees charged to nonmembers.

Five state workers represented by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRTW) said that it violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to require public employees to pay union dues without their affirmative consent, in a complaint filed in federal court in Columbus.

