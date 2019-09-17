Trump administration proposes civil service rule to 'reward the best'

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Tuesday proposed a rule that would make it easier for federal agencies to discipline, demote or fire workers for poor performance or misconduct, saying the current system “fails to reward the best and address unacceptable performance.”

The proposal by OPM published in the Federal Register would eliminate agencies’ obligations to provide assistance to workers placed on performance improvement plans, and require managers to affirmatively approve of taking newly-hired workers off of probation.

