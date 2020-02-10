NLRB sues to strike down Oregon law on 'captive audience' meetings

The National Labor Relations Board is seeking to strike down a decade-old Oregon law barring employers from disciplining workers who refuse to attend mandatory meetings opposing union representation.

The board in a complaint filed in federal court in Eugene, Oregon on Friday said the 2010 state law is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which permits so-called “captive audience” meetings, and has forced employers in several pending NLRB cases to choose between exercising their rights under federal law and complying with the state law.

