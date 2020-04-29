IN BRIEF: AFL-CIO joins call for OSHA to issue emergency workplace safety rules

The AFL-CIO has joined other unions and advocacy groups in calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to issue strict workplace safety rules protecting workers from the coronavirus, calling the agency’s response to the pandemic “chaotic and totally inadequate.”

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka in a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Tuesday said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) scattershot approach of issuing non-binding guidance for specific industries has left workers in harm’s way and will make it more difficult to reopen the economy.

