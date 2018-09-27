Bus driver mounts post-Janus challenge to Pennsylvania law on union resignation

A schoolbus driver in Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit claiming a state law restricting the time period when public employees can resign from unions is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark decision that said union fees charged to non-members are unconstitutional.

The bus driver, Michael Mayer, said an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local improperly rejected his attempt to resign in July under a Pennsylvania law allowing workers to revoke union membership only in the weeks before a collective bargaining agreement expires, in a complaint filed in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Mayer moved to resign weeks after the Supreme Court in Janus v. AFSCME said so-called “agency fees” violate public workers’ free speech rights.

