October 26, 2018 / 3:25 AM / in an hour

Penn. public workers push post-Janus challenges to union membership

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A schoolbus driver in Pennsylvania has told a federal judge that his lawsuit claiming he was unlawfully barred from resigning from his union should proceed even though the union reversed its decision and refunded some of the dues that he paid.

The bus driver, Michael Mayer, in a filing on Wednesday asked a judge in Philadelphia to reject an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local’s bid to dismiss his case challenging a Pennsylvania law that restricts the time period in which public workers can resign from unions. He says the law is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling that fees public sector unions charge to nonmembers are unconstitutional.

