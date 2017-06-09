FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Department of Labor puts 'persuader rule' on the chopping block
June 9, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 2 months ago

Department of Labor puts 'persuader rule' on the chopping block

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has taken another step toward withdrawing an Obama administration rule requiring employers to report when they seek assistance from consultants and lawyers in countering union campaigns, saying it places undue burdens on employers.

The department on Thursday released a proposal to rescind the so-called persuader rule that will be published in the Federal Register on Monday, kicking off a 60-day public comment period. DOL first announced that it was moving to get rid of the rule last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2snDaIN

