Department of Labor puts 'persuader rule' on the chopping block

The U.S. Department of Labor has taken another step toward withdrawing an Obama administration rule requiring employers to report when they seek assistance from consultants and lawyers in countering union campaigns, saying it places undue burdens on employers.

The department on Thursday released a proposal to rescind the so-called persuader rule that will be published in the Federal Register on Monday, kicking off a 60-day public comment period. DOL first announced that it was moving to get rid of the rule last month.

