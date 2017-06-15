5th Circuit grants DOL's bid to pause 'persuader rule' appeal

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the U.S. Department of Labor's request to stay its appeal of a decision that blocked a rule to require greater disclosure from employers and lawyers who assist them in response to union campaigns.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the six-month stay after the department on Monday published a proposal to rescind the so-called persuader rule, which was adopted during the Obama administration but successfully challenged by the National Federation of Independent Business and other groups.

