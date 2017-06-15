FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit grants DOL's bid to pause 'persuader rule' appeal
June 15, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 2 months ago

5th Circuit grants DOL's bid to pause 'persuader rule' appeal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the U.S. Department of Labor's request to stay its appeal of a decision that blocked a rule to require greater disclosure from employers and lawyers who assist them in response to union campaigns.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the six-month stay after the department on Monday published a proposal to rescind the so-called persuader rule, which was adopted during the Obama administration but successfully challenged by the National Federation of Independent Business and other groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tsij47

