an hour ago
States urge Labor Department to nix 'persuader rule'
August 14, 2017 / 7:06 PM / an hour ago

States urge Labor Department to nix 'persuader rule'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of states led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday urged the U.S. Department of Labor to do away with an Obama administration rule requiring greater disclosure from companies when they seek advice from outside lawyers on how to respond to unionizing campaigns.

The so-called persuader rule has been on hold since a federal judge in Texas blocked it last year. The labor department in June called for public comments on whether to withdraw it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hYuUuS

