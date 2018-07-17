FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Labor Department officially wipes out 'persuader rule'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday rescinded an Obama administration rule requiring employers to report when they seek assistance from consultants and lawyers in persuading workers to reject union organizing, saying it infringed on attorney-client privilege.

The so-called “persuader rule” was enjoined by a federal judge in Texas before it took effect in 2016, in a lawsuit brought by the National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups. The Obama administration’s appeal of that decision was stayed last year after the Department of Labor said it intended to withdraw the rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mm7DlY

