Case to Watch: NLRB to decide if gag clause in Pfizer's arbitration agreements is legal

Pfizer Inc is urging the National Labor Relations Board to rule that a U.S. Supreme Court decision that said class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements do not violate workers’ rights to organize also applies to confidentiality clauses in the pacts.

Pfizer, represented by Jonathan Fritts of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, is appealing an administrative law judge’s March decision that said a broad confidentiality provision in the drugmaker’s arbitration agreements with employees violated their rights under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) to discuss wages and working conditions.

