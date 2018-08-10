FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

D.C. Circuit says hospital workers' picket protected by federal labor law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said peaceful pickets by off-duty workers on their employers’ property are protected by federal labor law, upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling in a case involving a Washington State hospital that called the police on picketing workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that employees of Capital Medical Center in Olympia who held picket signs while distributing leaflets calling for a new contract in 2013 did not interfere with patient care, so their activity was protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
