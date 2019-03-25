Westlaw News
SCOTUS could take up NLRB ruling protecting 'peaceful' picketing

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to review an Obama-era National Labor Relations Board ruling that said peaceful pickets by off-duty workers on their employers’ property are protected by federal labor law.

The court is scheduled to consider at its Friday conference a Washington State hospital’s bid to overturn a 2016 board ruling that said it violated the National Labor Relations Act by calling the police on workers who held signs and distributed leaflets calling for a new union contract near the hospital’s entrance.

