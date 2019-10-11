NLRB says company's confidentiality, 'media contact' policies were lawful

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a California produce distributor’s policies barring workers from responding to media inquiries and disclosing information about its vendors and customers were valid, rejecting claims by a union seeking to organize its employees.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Thursday held that rules prohibiting employees from disclosing confidential customer and vendor lists are reasonable and do not infringe on workers’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), so they are presumptively valid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33peDlz