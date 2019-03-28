SCOTUS could address preemption of state-law claims by unionized workers

Alaska Airlines Inc is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether unionized workers can sidestep the mandatory arbitration of claims related to their collective bargaining agreements by alleging violations of state employment laws.

The court at a conference on Friday is scheduled to consider the airline’s petition for review of a 2018 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said a unionized flight attendant could bring claims under Washington state law that she was improperly barred from using accrued vacation days to care for her sick son.

