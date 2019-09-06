Westlaw News
September 6, 2019 / 12:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

NLRB calls for input on when workers' profanity is protected by labor law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(This story contains language that may offend some readers.)

By Daniel Wiessner

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday called for amicus briefs on whether it should overrule Obama-era board precedent that said workers’ profane or racist outbursts were protected by federal labor law.

The board asked for input in a case involving a General Motors LLC employee who was suspended in 2017 for telling a supervisor that he did not “give a (expletive) about his cross-training” and that he could “shove it up his ass.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k5IwGE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below