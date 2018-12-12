NLRB judge says worker's profanity-laced outburst protected by labor law

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that a profane outburst by an employee of an auto parts maker was protected by federal labor law, because it came during a heated argument with supervisors about safety and other work-related issues.

Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas in Detroit on Tuesday said that profanity is protected by the National Labor Relations Act as long as it comes in the context of airing workplace grievances and is not accompanied by threats or intimidation.

