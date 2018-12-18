3rd Circuit says company's call to police over union activity was legal

By Daniel Wiessner A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that an industrial laundry company in Pennsylvania did not violate federal labor law by calling the police and asking them to remove a group of union organizers from the shoulder of a public road near its facility.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that ImageFIRST Uniform Rental Service’s conduct was motivated by its reasonable, if erroneous, belief that the shoulder was part of its property. The court reversed the National Labor Relations Board, which it said had ignored the fact that organizers with a Service Employees International Union affiliate repeatedly walked onto a driveway owned by the company.

