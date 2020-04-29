9th Circuit won't reconsider ruling that unions can access private farmland

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined to reconsider a recent panel decision that rejected two California fruit farms’ constitutional challenge to a longstanding California labor regulation granting unions access to private farmland for the purpose of organizing workers.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a bid by Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company Inc for en banc review of the 2019 ruling, which said the 1975 rule in the state Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA) is valid because it does not allow for a “permanent physical invasion” of private property.

