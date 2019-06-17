Employers can bar union organizing on property open to public - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employers can prohibit union organizers from soliciting workers on company property that is open to the public, overruling nearly 40-year-old precedent.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday said UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pennsylvania did not violate the National Labor Relations Act when it called the police on two outside union organizers who were eating lunch and discussing union matters with hospital employees in a public cafeteria.

