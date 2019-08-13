Federal workers’ union resists agency’s broad guidance on #resist

The largest federal employee union filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming a federal agency’s legal guidance unlawfully restricts workers’ rights to voice their opinions on Trump administration policies and the president’s potential impeachment.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in a complaint in federal court in Maryland said the November 2018 guidance from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) violates workers’ free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

