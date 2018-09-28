7th Circuit says local 'right to work' laws invalid, creating split

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said an Illinois village does not share the state’s power under federal labor law to ban compulsory union membership and dues, creating a circuit split that could send the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A unanimous three-judge 7th Circuit panel struck down a Lincolnshire, Illinois’ 2015 law, saying that allowing the nearly 39,000 local governments in the U.S. to adopt their own “right to work” laws was impractical and would create “administrative nightmares” for employers.

