Right to work group says it will sue states that defy Janus ruling

A right to work group that recently convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to prohibit states from allowing public sector unions to collect so-called “agency fees” from workers who are not union members has threatened to sue labor-friendly states that resist the high court’s ruling.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation on Monday sent letters to officials in 20 states and Washington D.C. warning them that continuing to deduct fees from civil servants who opt out of joining unions would violate their free speech rights. That was the Supreme Court’s holding last week in Janus v. AFSCME, a case the foundation brought to the high court on behalf of state workers in Illinois.

